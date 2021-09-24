TH businessman Greg Gibson involved in new Hard Rock casino proposal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Businessman Greg Gibson is part of the latest proposal to operate a casino and resort in Terre Haute.

Hard Rock also believes its casino will become a regional destination for the area.

On Thursday, we received the company's plans through the Indiana Gaming Commission.

LINK | Four companies have applied for the Vigo County casino license; here's a closer look at the proposals

Their proposal includes an entertainment venue, a Hard Rock Cafe, a steakhouse, a coffee shop, and a high-limit lounge.

It seems to be very similar to the Lucy Luck Gaming proposal.

The Indiana Gaming Commission denied Lucy Luck's license renewal earlier this year.

Lucy Luck Gaming will appeal a ruling by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

In July, the gaming commission denied Lucy Luck's request to renew its gaming license.