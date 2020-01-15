TH Council member’s parking lot ordinance could impact Convention Center progress

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute city councilman has proposed an ordinance that could impact the big convention center project.

The ordinance from Todd Nation aims to limit the number of spaces a surface lot can have if it has spaces along 7th street or, Wabash Avenue.

That's where the Vigo County School Corporation's administration building is. The Capital Improvement Board has expressed interest in buying the property to use it for parking for the hotels involved in the convention center plan.

News 10 spoke to Nation Wednesday to see why he filed this ordinance. He said it's in direct response to news that the Capital Improvement Board wanted to buy the current school corporation building and turn it into a parking lot.

Nation said guidelines were put in place years ago about downtown development. He interprets those rules as saying development should cater toward pedestrians. He believes a new surface parking lot would not do that.

Nation said project leaders sold the idea of a convention center to him, without the need of new surface parking. He believes it could have a negative impact on businesses in the area..

"If it starts spreading tentacles across 7th street, tying up one of the biggest developable parcels at the Crossroads of America in a surface parking lot with an undetermined lifespan, then that's a problem," Nation told News 10.

However, News 10 spoke to other businesses in the area that are in favor of the parking lot and the convention center coming.

"I think it would help a lot yeah. I mean it's all about getting the convention center built which I think is a good idea," Zack Wise, owner of Wise Pies in Terre Haute said.

CIB members say if they don't solve the parking situation, the proposed new convention center is "dead in the water."

Nation's proposal will go to the Vigo County Area Plan Commission in the coming weeks.

If it passes there, it'll go to the Terre Haute City Council for a vote.