Former acquaintance reacts TH cold case solved

Former friend of Pamela Milam is reacting to the solving of the cold case.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 9:41 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 10:14 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Indiana State University student said she's relieved 46 years after a murder on campus.

News 10 told you about Pamela Milam. She was a student at Indiana State in 1972. That's when she was brutally murdered on campus. After nearly 50 years, Terre Haute police were able to use new technology, involving DNA and genetics to crack the case.

They believe a Wabash Valley native, Jeffrey Lynn Hand, was the killer.

Meanwhile, Susan Mardis, who went to school with Milam, said she's relieved for Milam's family. Mardis was on campus the same time as Milam.  She had interactions with her. In fact, she attended rush parties the same weekend of Milam's death. She stressed those parties were innocent, without alcohol.

That's why she and the entire community were so shocked to hear what happened.

"To be honest, every time I go past that all of these years, I've thought of Pam and I thought.. who could have done that? I was so happy for her family, and I had a great peace, just that you know we had answers," Mardis said.

Police say Hand was killed a few years after the Milam murder during a police shootout in Kokomo.

