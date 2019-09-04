TH Boys and Girls Club to offer Robotics program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An after-school program will be getting a high-tech, automated upgrade.

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club announced it'll be starting a new robotic after-school club. It'll start September 13th.

Kids will be able to build and code robots. All the robotic kits will come from Purdue Extension.

Kids will use science and math to teach their robots how to navigate a maze.

Leaders said they wanted something new, fun, and educational for kids to enjoy.

"we're super excited to get the kids involved in something that they might not even know what they like. getting them involved in things that they might not be able to do somewhere else," Ashton Henderson from the Terre Haute boys and girls club said.

Leaders said they'll take the first 20 kids who sign up. It is a part of the Boys and Girls Club's services.

So kids can sign up for free through the program. You can find the forms at the Boys and Girls Club. It's located at 924 North 13th Street.