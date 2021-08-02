National backpack giveaway helps prepare local students for the school year

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Students in Terre Haute are benefitting from a national backpack giveaway!

On Sunday, nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide teamed up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC's ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

Since 2013, this event has donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the country. Organizers say this in an effort to help ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families.

One local organizer says he is grateful for all of the local partnerships helping make this event possible in the Wabash Valley.

"Culver's helped us out this year by donating lunch boxes and some free kid meals, and Taco Bell gave us free tacos for kids as well." Cody Mason, the TCC Community Outreach Lead, said. "There are a lot of good partnerships throughout the community."

