ON HOLD: International Paper rezoning request put on hold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council has decided to hold off on voting to rezone the International Paper property to allow a new jail to be built.

The county owns the property, but it falls within Terre Haute city limits.

It is on Prairieton Road, near the Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center.

The vote is now expected to happen at next week's city council meeting.

