TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council has decided to hold off on voting to rezone the International Paper property to allow a new jail to be built.
The county owns the property, but it falls within Terre Haute city limits.
It is on Prairieton Road, near the Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center.
The vote is now expected to happen at next week's city council meeting.
News 10's Heather Good will have more on this story tonight on News 10 Nightwatch.
Related Content
- ON HOLD: International Paper rezoning request put on hold
- Local bank to hold free paper shredding day
- Tabled: Coke and Carbon plant site cleanup put on hold
- County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site
- Terre Haute City Councilwoman says she has not made up her mind about rezoning request
- ISU holds public auction
- Local church holds 5k
- Council approves rezoning for future condos
- Developer wants land behind Top Guns rezoned
- Bridge repair on hold until Indiana Railroad responds to permit request
Scroll for more content...