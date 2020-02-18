Syrup production has started at Prairie Creek Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first batch of maple syrup for in Vigo County has been made.
The Vigo County Parks Department collected 1,100 gallons of sap on Tuesday morning. They spent hours boiling it.
If you want to check out the process, you can check it out for yourself.
"We like the public to come out. We've had several people come out today. So if you're out at Prairie Creek Park and see the stacks and steam coming out...stop on in. We'd love to show you around and how the process works," Mark Wiggins from the parks department told us.
Crews told us the weather has impacted the amount of syrup they have gotten this year...but they've been able to get a few gallons.
When its read, you can buy it at the parks department and the Vigo County Annex.
