Sycamore students and fans flood the streets - Homecoming 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were out and about in Downtown Terre Haute Saturday you would've heard the cheers of Sycamore students and fans flooding the streets.

Hues of blue and white painted the sidewalks for the ISU homecoming parade.

Local organizations, bands. and student groups walked in the parade to show off their school spirit!

There was definitely no shortage of beads and candy to pass out to the masses.

Homecoming Week is one of the biggest traditions at ISU, and Saturday morning's parade certainly did not disappoint.

It was then followed by a Sycamore win!