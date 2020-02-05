Clear
Sycamore Winery will open a tasting room in the Ohio Building in March

Owners of the Sycamore Winery are opening a tasting room on the second floor of the Ohio Building in March. Additionally, you can reserve the second floor of the building, which sleeps up to 20 people, for overnight stays.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 2:58 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Ohio Building in downtown Terre Haute is now more than just an event space.

The owners of Sycamore Winery, Sarah and Daniel Pigg, have taken over all three floors of the building.

The winery will open a second tasting room in downtown Terre Haute this spring. The tasting room will be located on the second floor of the building. The grand opening is set for March 13. The downtown location will offer extended hours from the winery’s location in West Terre Haute.

Additionally, you can now rent out the second floor, which sleeps up to 20 people, for overnight stays.

“That includes the use of the theatre, and the billiard room, and the sauna, and the massage chairs,” Sarah Pigg told News 10. “You can kind of hang out here with your family, or maybe if you’re having an event here, like a wedding reception, then all of your guests coming from out of town can stay together overnight.”

Small rooms can be reserved. Plans are also in the works to eventually take reservations for individual suites.

The first floor of the building will continue to operate as an event center. 

