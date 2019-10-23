TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sycamore Winery is expanding.
The company announced on Wednesday it will be opening a second location in the Ohio Building.
That's in downtown Terre Haute.
Owners say it will feature a tasting room, event center, private suites and more.
It is expected to open early next year.
Related Content
- Sycamore Winery announces an expansion to downtown Terre Haute location
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Terre Haute shipping facility starts big expansion
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
- Bank opens new Terre Haute location
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...