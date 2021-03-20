Sycamore Service Saturday leads to spring cleaning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of Spring is known for its beautiful weather, change of season and cleaning.

Indiana State University students got to work Saturday, volunteering their time and working on cleaning up the campus garden.

Each month ISU organizes a Sycamore Service Saturday, a day for students to engage in acts of service.

Students were able to take control on changes they wanted to see for the community garden, some even using a drill for the first time in their lives.

More than 20 students participated Saturday morning and afternoon.