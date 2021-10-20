Sycamore Pride spreads on Indiana State University campus ahead of Homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sycamore Pride is sweeping over the Indiana State University campus this week. That's because it's time for Homecoming.

Traditional homecoming celebrations did not happen last year due to the pandemic. This year, those events are back and students say they're ready to spread their school spirit.

Masks are still required for any events happening inside but many are happening outdoors.

Darci Leonard is a senior and Union Board Secretary and Treasurer. The Union Board is responsible for most of the homecoming events on campus. Leonard says the changes last year were needed but she did miss being with friends and supporting her Sycamores.

"I definitely understand why because of COVID and controlling numbers. I definitely do wish we could have had it last year so every year we can get that same feel but I'm excited that it's back now and we get to kind of go back to some of our similar things but just being more cautious.

Kassidy Madison is also a senior and Union Board President. She says she felt the void in her college experience without homecoming celebrations last year.

"This year, we're definitely pushing to make it just like ISU was in 2019 to have just as much fun, just as much encouragement and Sycamore pride as much as we can."

Former students are looking forward to homecoming events as well. Rex Kendall is the Executive Director of the Alumni Association. Kendall says ISU alums can enjoy some new offerings this year.

They can attend college open houses to reconnect with faculty and staff. There will be an alumni tent in Sycamore Village where they can socialize and grab some food before the football game.

Kendall says eight thousand to ten thousand alums have come out for homecoming in past years but he doesn't know how many to expect this year.

"I have received numerous calls saying, 'Rex, I've attended homecoming for the past 25 years. We're just not going to make it up this year.' So, right now we're not really sure. We do know that they'll be a great core base of our alums coming back to experience the homecoming activities."

The homecoming football game is Saturday at 1pm at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores will take on Youngstown State.

Homecoming Events

Blue Light Party

Wednesday 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Parking lot at Fifth and Chestnut Streets

Tricycle Derby

Friday 4 p.m.

Michael Simmons Activity Center-Recreation East Track

Stroll-Off, Do It For the Culture

Friday 7 p.m.

Tilson Auditorium

Blue & White Parade

Saturday 9 a.m.

The parade starts at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue. It goes west on Wabash to 5th Street, then north on 5th Street to Chestnut Street.

College Open Houses

Saturday 9-11 a.m.

Various ISU colleges

Sycamore Village

Saturday 11-1 p.m.

East Gate near large Alumni Association tent, Memorial Stadium

Homecoming Football Game

Saturday 1 p.m.

Memorial Stadium

Homecleaning

Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Check-in at patio in front of Tirey Hall

For more information about events and policies, click here.