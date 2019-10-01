Clear

Sword-wielding student kills 1, wounds 9 at Finland school

A man wielding a sword and a firearm killed a woman and wounded nine others Tuesday at a vocational school inside a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker was seriously wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — A man wielding a sword and a firearm killed a woman and wounded nine others Tuesday at a vocational school inside a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker was seriously wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.

The police superintendent for eastern Finland, Mikko Lyytinen, told a news conference that officers were forced to shoot the man to prevent more bloodshed at the Herman shopping center in the town of Kuopio.

Police didn’t give the suspect’s age, but said he was born in 1994 and he’s a Finnish national without a prior criminal record. He was a student at the Savo Vocational College, which occupies the shopping center’s second floor.

The man’s apartment was later raided by police, and a cache of firebombs were found there. But it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were used in the rampage.

The motive for the attack remained unclear. The National Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Police wouldn’t provide further details on the woman who was killed, but Finnish newspaper Keskisuomalainen said she was a student at the school and “the primary target” of the dark-clad attacker.

One police officer was slightly injured, and the rest of the wounded were students and staff of the school, mostly women aged 15-50. They were treated at a hospital for cuts. It wasn’t clear if the attacker used his firearm.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted that the violence was “shocking.”

The shopping center is located a few kilometers outside the center of Kuopio, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of the capital, Helsinki.

A witness told Finnish newspaper Iltalehti the man had entered a class with a bag and took out a sword and struck the teacher with it. Panic broke out among the students and some of them started to throw chairs at the attacker who fled the scene, Iltalehti reported.

___

A previous version of this story was corrected to show that the name of the shopping center is Herman, not Hermanni.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
A Hot Start to October
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cooking incident the cause of early morning Terre Haute house fire

Image

Competition for a cause: Brown versus blue basketball game

Image

Paris volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give donates to Clay County Youth Football League

Image

Linton restaurant works to help Kaylee Moore's family with funeral expenses after crash

Image

High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say