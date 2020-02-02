Swope Art Museum offers 'Yoga in the Gallery'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute got to exercise in a unique space Sunday.

That's with the 'Yoga in the Gallery' event at the Swope Art Museum.

This was the first time for the yoga class.

These classes will run every Sunday through February.

News 10 caught up with the yoga instructor.

She said this is a great opportunity to get active.

"This is a great thing to make a part of your weekend, especially this time of the year when sometimes you feel a little cooped up. Even though today's a beautiful day. In general in winter, it can be hard to get out and do something.. come to yoga," said Ellie Templeton.

If you missed Sunday's class, you can still check it out next week.

Classes run the next three Sunday's from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.