Swope Art Museum hosts "Second Saturday Studio" to let folks show off their creativity

The event gives people the chance to create art inspired by one of the exhibits. This month's exhibit is inspired by the "Caroline Peddle Ball Early Years Exhibition."

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 5:38 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks got to try their hand at making some creative art Saturday.

It was a part of the Swope Art Museum's "Second Saturday Studio."

It gives people the chance to create art inspired by one of the exhibits.

This month's exhibit is inspired by the "Caroline Peddle Ball Early Years Exhibition."

Folks got to use clay and make small relief sculptures.

"To tie it in to get people excited about what's in the museum. Have kind of an interactive feature, so they can see art there get inspired, and we'll provide materials, and then they can make art here," said Hilda Andres.

If you missed January's event, don't worry, you have a chance to check the next one out on the second Saturday in February.

