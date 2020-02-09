Swim meet has impact on local economy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of swimmers from across Indiana and Illinois were in Terre Haute this weekend.

That's with the Terre Haute Swim and Dive Club's "Arctic Blast" meet.

355 swimmers competed this weekend.

Those athletes represent 10 Indiana and Illinois clubs.

News 10 caught up with one of the Terre Haute Torpedoes coaches.

He said these meets can be more than just friendly competition for the athletes.

"This time we have about 350 athletes with about 100 from Terre Haute. That means we're bringing in about two and a half times the numbers of out of town athletes. Most of them are staying at hotels, eating at new restaurants and I think that's great for the city," said David Breiding.

The club's next home swim meet will be March 6th through the 8th at the Aquatic Center.

They'll be hosting the Indiana Swimming Southwest Divisional Championships.