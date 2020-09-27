Sweet sounds filled the air in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sweet sounds of the symphony filled the air in Terre Haute Sunday.

It was the opening concert of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's 2020-2021 season.

This was at the Fairbanks Park Amphitheater.

Musician Tony Desare also performed.

The concert was sponsored by Old National Bank.

Due to the pandemic, changes were made to ensure the safety of the artists and the public.

Fewer people were in attendance, and the musicians used technology to spread their sound.

The next event will be on November 7th.

"So, every instrument has a mic over it that looks down and that allows us to be able to, with a good sound technician, to be able to give great sound to our audience members," said David Bowden the artistic director.

