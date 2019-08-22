Clear

ISP: Scene of suspicious package in northern Terre Haute rendered safe

Police say the scene of a suspicious package in northern Terre Haute was rendered 'safe' just before 1:00 on Thursday afternoon.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say the scene of a suspicious package in northern Terre Haute was rendered 'safe' just before 1:00 on Thursday afternoon. 

Indiana State Police told News 10 a bystander flagged down a trooper about a suspicious package on top of a trash can near 5358 North Clinton Street.

That package is described as a duct-taped Christmas style tin.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Indianapolis arrived around 10:30 a.m.

The package was reportedly x-rayed and still appeared to be suspicious.

Around noon, the EOD team used a small explosion to neutralize the package.

There's no word at this time what was inside the tin. 

