Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

A photo showing a few of the dogs that were dumped in poor condition in Knox County. (Provided Photo, Valarie Padgett Waggoner)

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 11:18 AM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Suspects have been identified in an animal cruelty case out of Knox County. That's according to Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris.

The Sheriff says several dogs are being cared for now at a local animal shelter.

He says several dogs were dumped in bad condition, near Purple Head Bridge.

The Sheriff says at least one of the dogs appeared to have been mutilated in some way.

He says they were able to identify the suspects by working with a partial license plate given by a witness.

Morris says law enforcement will be working with Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan to pursue criminal charges. He says at this point, the crime is a misdemeanor. However, he adds that officials will be seeking arrest warrants until further evidence can be gathered.

The Sheriff says the dogs were taken to Vincennes Pet Port. There's no word on their conditions at this time.

If you'd like to donate to these dogs, donations can be made to the Vincennes Animal Shelter.

News 10 will continue to follow this story.

