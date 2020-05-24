Suspect surrenders after 6 hour hostage situation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A hostage situation in Terre Haute has ended and police say a man is in custody.

According to Terre Haute Police, the incident started as a domestic dispute. Police responded to the 1200 block of South Center Street around 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

Police say Terryon Goliday held a woman hostage with 2 large caliber weapons. Police started negotiating with Goliday when the Special Response Team arrived.

Several hours later, Goliday released the woman and surrendered. He is facing charges for criminal confinement and intimidation.