CLARK COUNTY, ILL. (WTHI) - Police are looking for a man they say led them on a chase through Clark county, Illinois.

According to police, the chase started in Indiana and carried over into Clark County.

After the suspect crashed his vehicle in westfield, police say he took off running.

Police describe him as a 5'8 black male with tattoos on his arms and chest.

He was barefoot and was last seen wearing black shorts and black shirt.

Police says not to approach him but to call 9-11.