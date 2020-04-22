Suspect in West Terre Haute standoff faces a long list of charges, including rape and sexual battery

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a Tuesday standoff in West Terre Haute.

News 10 has learned 33-year-old Edward Wilson faces charges - including domestic battery, confinement, rape, and sexual battery.

The standoff happened on West Center Avenue.

LINK | SUSPECT INVOLVED IN WEST TERRE HAUTE BARRICADE SITUATION IN CUSTODY

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said they received a report about a man assaulting a woman.

When police arrived...the man took off to the house he held up in. That's when the sheriff called the Special Response Team.

"We had reports that he was injured. He had stab wounds on him so we kind of tried to not really rush things. We wanted to make sure he was okay," Plasse said.

Police sent a robot inside to communicate with the suspect. He told police he needed help.

SRT members went in and took him into custody.