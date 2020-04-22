Suspect in Tuesday night Vigo County chase still on the loose - but police identify a possible suspect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are still searching for the person they say led them on a chase on Tuesday night in Terre Haute.

The West Terre Haute Police Department says officers took a report for a reckless driver. An officer performed a traffic stop and tried talking with the suspect, but the person drove away.

At one point, officers believed the suspect fired a shot at them during the chase.

West Terre Haute Police Chief William Bark told us police believe the suspect is possibly 24-year-old Jacob Tyler Rentaukas.

Rentaukas is not from the Wabash Valley.

Bark says police do not believe Rentaukas is not in Vigo County, but they don't know his location for sure.

During Tuesday's chase, police say he crashed a truck into a gate at Deming Park. Police say he exited the vehicle and ran into the park.

If you have information on Rentaukas' location call your local police department or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.