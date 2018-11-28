Suspect in Paris High School threat identified

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Police have identified a suspect after a threat was found at an Edgar County high school.
On Tuesday, a threat was found in a bathroom stall at Paris High School.
Police and school officials immediately launched an investigation.
On Wednesday morning, police identified the suspect that they believe left the threat.
According to the Paris Police Department, the male suspect was initially cited for transmitting a threat of violence, death, or bodily harm against persons at a school.
Those were sent to the States Attorney's Office to allow them to consider charges.
