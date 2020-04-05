Clear

Susie's Place shares tips on how you can help during Child Abuse Prevention

Leaders at Susie's Place said you should watch out for a child's safety online, and make sure a child knows that they can talk to you.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 10:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is national Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

Leaders at Susie's Place in Terre Haute tell us it's important to raise awareness about this difficult topic.

Susie's Place conducts forensic interviews with victims of child abuse.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains just as important to watch out for signs of abuse.

Watch out for a child's safety online.

Make sure a child knows that they can talk to you.

While you may not be able to talk in person during this time, stay connected virtually.

"It's about keeping all of our eyes open and our ears open and being on alert for any signs of abuse, or neglect right now, because we know that access is very limited," said Emily Perry.

Those at Susie's Place said the number of calls to Indiana's Child Abuse Hotline has dropped, but that doesn't mean fewer children are in need of help.

It's important for you to call if you suspect abuse.

The child abuse and neglect hotline is 800-800-5556.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy, cool, and calm tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Image

Washington Nursing Center residents being moved out

Image

Community supports couple with COVID-19

Image

Stores implementing new rules due to coronavirus

Image

COVID-19 impacting realtors

Image

Local family passes time inside with song

Image

American Legion offers free meals

Image

Susie's Place: Watch for signs of child abuse

Image

Donate Life Month events go virtual

Image

Blood drives still scheduled

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus