Susie's Place shares tips on how you can help during Child Abuse Prevention

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is national Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.
Leaders at Susie's Place in Terre Haute tell us it's important to raise awareness about this difficult topic.
Susie's Place conducts forensic interviews with victims of child abuse.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains just as important to watch out for signs of abuse.
Watch out for a child's safety online.
Make sure a child knows that they can talk to you.
While you may not be able to talk in person during this time, stay connected virtually.
"It's about keeping all of our eyes open and our ears open and being on alert for any signs of abuse, or neglect right now, because we know that access is very limited," said Emily Perry.
Those at Susie's Place said the number of calls to Indiana's Child Abuse Hotline has dropped, but that doesn't mean fewer children are in need of help.
It's important for you to call if you suspect abuse.
The child abuse and neglect hotline is 800-800-5556.
