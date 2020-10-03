Susie's Place held a Gala for those who support their organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that supports children during traumatic times in their lives took a moment to recognize the people doing the work and those who support them.

A Gala event took place at the stables in Terre Haute Saturday.

Susie's Place has locations across the state and here in Terre Haute.

It helps children who have suffered abuse and neglect.

"People had to feel comfortable in their own homes or in places of businesses like staples out here in Terre Haute to be able to support their local Susie's Place," said Trisha Guinn the forensic interviewer.

If you would like to give, you can visit Susie's Place Facebook page for more information.