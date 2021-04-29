Susie's Place, a group that helps children who are the victims of crime, is looking for a new home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is looking for a new place to help more kids in the Wabash Valley.

Susie's Place in Terre Haute has outgrown their space, and they need to find a new home.

The organization provides forensic interviews for the investigation of alleged crimes against children.

They want to have a child-friendly place that is easily accessible. The founder told us this need is growing across the Wabash Valley.

"To see that our services are being utilized, and the need for our services is something that's being taken advantage of, we're really happy to be able to do that," Emily Perry, the founder of Susie's Place, said.

Susie's Place has been in the Wabash Valley since 2017. If you have an idea of a place where that would be a good fit, they ask that you reach out at this link.