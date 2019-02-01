Clear

Susan Dinkel's daughter does an unscientific poll to see who will win the big game

Susan Dinkel's daughter, Claire, is still undecided, so she asked for some help from their family pets.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - So...who will win the big game? The Rams or the Patriots?

She asked the fish, their dog Penelope, their cat Miss Mary Marmalade, and the two hampsters...Oreo and Chloe.

To see who the pets selected as the winner, click play on the video!

