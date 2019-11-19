TONIGHT: Surviving Glenn Home continues

Clear
Posted: Nov 19, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - News 10 continues an investigation into a story that sent shockwaves through the wabash valley.

In May Rondrell Moore brought the story of several people, they claimed they were abused at a Vigo County orphanage decades ago.

It's a story that many of you are still talking about.  Coming up tonight it's a meeting between two people who say they were there when the alleged abuse happened. but they were in two very different positions.

Alice Whalen Barrett claims she was a victim.

Glenn Cardwell was the man in charge of child welfare during the time of some of th allegations.

News 10 was there as they met for the first time ever to discuss what they say happened.

It was tense at times, emotional at others, and powerful throughout.

But that's not the only story we're telling, we speak to another woman who claims she was abused both inside and outside Glenn Home.

It's a continuation to our special report Surviving Glenn Home and it starts Tonight on News 10.

