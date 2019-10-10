Surviving Breast Cancer: A local woman shares her story on how a local group helped her wit her battle against breast cancer.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women.

That's according to the National Cancer Institute.

It's an illness that brings pain and suffering not only to the victim but to all around that person.

It was the worst news Nina Storey ever received.

"It was just kind of a shock. I just thought it would happen to me," said Storey.

Doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer.

Chemotherapy and trips to the doctor quickly became far too familiar to her.

Storey said cancer was only half the battle, the treatments were even harder.

"There would be nights I just did not feel well. Sometimes it's lonely because no one's really going through it like you are," said Storey.

Shortly after, she met a group of women that would change her outlook on life.

The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Inc and Coral Cochran, founder of the group.

It started in 1992.

"We've helped a lot of women in many different ways," said Cochran, who's also a survivor.

The group helps women cope with the trauma of living with breast cancer.

It also helps women smile through the pain.

Cochran said that's the key to winning the fight.

"We want women to know that they need to be always looking for things to make sure they don't have something we want it caught early," said Cochran.

"Just being around them and seeing them full of life and knowing that there's a light at the end of the tunnel there's something that's so powerful," said Storey.

Storey said breast cancer can take away women's pride and self-esteem.

She believes sharing her journey with others could be the thing that helps someone else win their battle.

"It comes from living. It comes from the strength of and I made it through and I made it through and you can as well," said Storey.

The group meets every second Saturday of the month at MCL at the Meadows shopping center.