What do you like...or dislike about living in Vermillion County? Here's how you can let your voice be heard

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Comprehensive Plan survey is officially available for all Vermillion County residents. Vermillion County Commissioner, RJ Dunavan, says officials rely on the responses to make informed decisions.

"I think Vermillion County is a great place to live, but if there are areas of improvement, we need to know," says Dunavan.

This is a quick survey that only takes 10 to 15 minutes. The survey is available now and will remain open for the next few months, although officials encourage residents to fill it out as soon as possible. Officials also encourage residents to be direct in their answers.

"We want you to be as honest as can be. I don't want you to sugarcoat it," says Dunavan.

To take the survey, click here.