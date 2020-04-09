Surveillance Video Shows $1,000 Chainsaw being stolen from Local Business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information for you regarding a theft on the North Side of Terre Haute. Smith’s Small Engine Repair on North 25th Street had a chainsaw stolen late Wednesday afternoon.

Jamey Smith, the owner of Smith’s Small Engine Repair in Terre Haute, says in his 41 years of being there, something like this has never happened.

He showed News 10 the surveillance video from the incident. Here’s what he caught on camera.

Just before 5 PM Wednesday afternoon, Smith says a man came into Smith’s Small Engine Repair. He described him as wearing a "COVID-19" mask, a floppy hat, and sunglasses.

In the surveillance video, it appears he then went over to the chainsaw section of the store. After testing a few out, he picked up a $1,000 chainsaw, went towards the door, ran out, and sped away in his car as an employee chased after him.

Although unfortunate, Smith did catch a still shot of a tattoo on the man’s left forearm, and he has a blurred shot of the vehicle‘s license plate that the man was driving.

Smith talked about why he believes someone would do this, and why his opinion is that this person is capitalizing on everything going on with COVID-19.

“I guess a lot of people are out of work and that may have something to do with it,” Smith said, “I think somebody is taking advantage of COVID-19 right now to be able to wear a mask into a place. If somebody came in with a mask on prior to this, it would make me a little nervous, but now you don’t think anything of it.”

Police detectives were at Smith’s Small Engine Repair early Thursday morning to gather details. Smith says this is sad, but he’s going to have to lock up the chainsaws now to prevent this from happening in the future. If you have any information on his case, make sure you contact the Terre Haute Police Department.