From hot doggin’ to wiping out, some of the most talented surfing dogs and their trainers took to the waves in Southern California on Friday, July 16. The four-legged surfers participated in the 24th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge and Surf Dog Competition in Huntington Beach, CA.

Alecia Nelson said her dog Gidget was born for the event. “It’s a joy to have with your dog, you know, and I think many people will relate to that, ‘cause I was a competitive person myself in sports, so I wanted to do something with a dog. And that’s where we get our relationship,” she said.

The dogs were judged on four categories. The length of the ride, the size of the wave, confidence, and of course, style.

“We saw one of the dogs going, turning around and facing the other way and then turning right back around. And we saw a couple of floaters out there by some of the dogs, so we're adding that to the style points,” said judge Artie Castro.

The surf competition is part of the Incredible Dog Challenge put on to bring people and pets closer together. Other activities that are part of the challenge include free style flying disc, agility, weave poll racing, and diving.

For Ryan Rustan and his dog Sugar, it’s all about celebrating the bond between man and man’s best friend. “It’s so cool to do my best thing with her, we love surfing together,” he said.

Sugar took first place among the large dogs. Gidget won in the small dog category.

Win or lose, it’s a way for every dog to have their day and for their humans to share that moment with them.