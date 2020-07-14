Clear
Supreme Court clears way for federal executions in Terre Haute

Early Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the government, allowing federal executions to resume after legal back-and-forth led to an earlier delay,

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:50 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 3:42 AM
Posted By: Associated Press, CNN, WTHI Staff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP, CNN, WTHI) — In a split decision early Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court cleared the way to proceed with federal executions, which happen in Terre Haute, for the first time in 17 years.

Around 2:30 a.m., News 10's Heather Good received a phone call to return to the Federal Prison in Terre Haute. She had earlier been approved as a media witness to Daniel Lewis Lee's execution, which was originally supposed to happen late Monday afternoon.

SUPREME COURT RULING

The Supreme Court decision removes a hold ordered Monday morning by a trial judge. Hours before the first execution was set to take place, the District Court preliminarily enjoined all four executions. This involved a case in which the prisoners challenged the lethal injection Protocol, claiming that the use of pentobarbital likely constitutes cruel and unusual punishment prohibited by the Eighth Amendment.

The Supreme Court ruled that vacating that injunction is appropriate stating, "Among other reasons, the plaintiffs have not established that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their Eighth Amendment claim. That claim faces an exceedingly high bar."

It was a 5-4 vote, with Justices Breyer, Ginsburg, Kagan, and Sotomayor dissenting. They stated "...because of the Court’s rush to dispose of this litigation in an emergency posture, there will be no meaningful judicial review of the grave, fact-heavy challenges respondents bring to the way in which the Government plans to execute them...Today’s decision illustrates just how grave the consequences of such accelerated decisionmaking can be."

EARLIER COVERAGE | JUDGE BLOCKS FEDERAL EXECUTION SET TO HAPPEN IN TERRE HAUTE, DOJ APPEALING TO SUPREME COURT

Two more executions are scheduled this week, Wesley Ira Purkey on Wednesday and Dustin Lee Honken on Friday. However, a judge in a separate case ordered a temporary stay of execution for Purkey last week. A fourth federal execution is set for August.

WHO IS DANIEL LEE?

In 1999 a jury found Daniel Lee guilty of killing a family of three in Arkansas. They were a federal firearms licensee and his family. An eight-year-old girl was among the victims.

The Department of Justice says say Lee and another man robbed and shot them in 1996. After that, they covered their heads with plastic bags, weighed them down with rocks, and threw them into a body of water.

The family of the victims, the prosecutor, and the judge who tried the case all say Lee should not be executed because the other man in the case received a life sentence, instead of the death sentence.

DEMONSTATORS ON FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

The Bureau of Prisons set up perimeters to demonstrators both "for" and "against" capital punishment on Monday. While officers were in place, no one showed up at the processing locations to be bussed to the prison. However, people involved in the Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance did meet in areas near the prison.

They say they wanted to meet in a visible location, and that they felt the processing guidelines from the BOP were too strict. This includes the fact that processing started at noon, when the execution was set for several hours later. They also raised concerns about not being able to have cell phones or recording devices on them.

The guidelines also addressed COVID-19 precautions, "Demonstrators will be subject to COVID-19 screening in accordance with published CDC guidelines to include a temperature check. To the extent practical, social distancing of 6 feet should be exercised. Demonstrators must understand that any violation will subject to immediate removal from the premises."

*Reporting from the Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.

