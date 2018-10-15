Clear
Supreme Court asked to review abortion law signed by Pence

Indiana is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments over a law that bars women from having abortions based on gender, race or disability.

Vice President Mike Pence signed the law in 2016 when he was Indiana’s governor. But federal courts have blocked it, saying it violates a woman’s right to end her pregnancy.

Attorney General Curtis Hill on Friday asked the Supreme Court to take the case. He acknowledged a right to abort but says it’s “not a right to decide which child to bear.”

Ken Falk of the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says Indiana’s petition is an attempt to infringe on women’s rights.

The law also requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains. That section also was blocked.

