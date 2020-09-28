Support group aims to prevent suicide among first responders

Illinois (WTHI)- Suicide Awareness Month is coming to an end but the struggles that come with suicide never stop, that's why a group in Illinois created a peer support group.

The mission is to help firefighters and first responders.

News 10 spoke with Tom Howard, executive director of Illinois Firefighter Peer Support or ILFFPS.

Howard tells us some first responders have trouble opening up about their trauma to therapists.

"It's really just a matter of being able to validate the feelings that we're having. If I experience a bad run and you say I didn't sleep after that I talk to another first responder and they'll say yeah I probably wouldn't have slept either. so it's validating our feelings that we're having from traumatic runs," said Howard.

Studies show that over the last decade the number of firefighters who have died by suicide has surpassed the number who have died in the line of duty.

At least 1 in 5 firefighters will struggle with behavioral health issues.

This group allows first responders to confide in other first responders and provides a space to engage and lead to healing.

The group started in 2013 and it's still making a difference today.

Over the last year, the group has interacted with roughly 3,000 first responders.

The group is open to more than just Illinois residents, Howard tells us if it can save several lives it's open to any state.

If you need help, call the ILFFPS Peer Support Hotline at 855-90-SUPPORT or email Ilffps1@gmail.com.