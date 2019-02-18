Clear

Super Snow Moon Moves Into Valley Tonight

A supermoon will grace our sky tonight, but how exactly do we get this phenomenon?

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The biggest supermoon of 2019 is here.

It's called the Super "Snow" Moon.

But what exactly is a supermoon?

As the moon orbitsthe earth, there are times when it's closer, or farther away from the earth.

When the moon is furthest away, it is in a phase called "Apogee".

When the moon is closest, this is called "Perigee".

In this phase, the moon may seem a little brighter than normal, but also a little larger than normal.

The reason we don't always see a supermoon is because the path of the moon is always changing.

Sometimes it can be closer in the northern hemisphere than it is in the southern, and vice versa.

So how can you see it tonight?

The peak of the supermoon is set to be at 4am Eastern time.

If the sky clears enough, look toward the west.

If you're lucky, you might get a show that you likely won't see again for another year or so.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"it's gonna be pretty hard without that beautiful smile of JK..." Remembering a life lost too soon

Image

Hoosier lawmakers urged to support foster families

Image

Crows are Back and Leaving Unwanted Gifts.

Image

Hey Kevin February 18

Image

#ColtonStrong family speaks out for national Heart Health month

Image

As Indiana has a massive need for cybersecurity experts, group hopes to help girls get involved

Image

ISU celebrates engineering week

Image

Some Vigo County Sheriff's Office vehicles will have a new look

Image

Community pays respects to Navy service member Tyler Clidienst

Image

Additional security will be in place at Vigo County schools as students return after social media th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property