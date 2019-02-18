Super Snow Moon Moves Into Valley Tonight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The biggest supermoon of 2019 is here.

It's called the Super "Snow" Moon.

But what exactly is a supermoon?

As the moon orbitsthe earth, there are times when it's closer, or farther away from the earth.

When the moon is furthest away, it is in a phase called "Apogee".

When the moon is closest, this is called "Perigee".

In this phase, the moon may seem a little brighter than normal, but also a little larger than normal.

The reason we don't always see a supermoon is because the path of the moon is always changing.

Sometimes it can be closer in the northern hemisphere than it is in the southern, and vice versa.

So how can you see it tonight?

The peak of the supermoon is set to be at 4am Eastern time.

If the sky clears enough, look toward the west.

If you're lucky, you might get a show that you likely won't see again for another year or so.