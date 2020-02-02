Super Bowl ad impacts on the economoy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Companies are shelling out millions on Super Bowl ads this year.

We went to a local economics professors to find out, why it's with it for these companies to spend so much money on just 30 seconds?

As we take a look at some of the ads in Super Bowl 54, the simple answer is audience size.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 194 million people are expected to watch the Super Bowl.

This is a unique opportunity for advertisers to reach a huge audience.

Indiana State University professor Robert Guell said ads need to be memorable, and they need to say something new.

He said Hyundai's "Smaht Pahk" ad is a perfect example.

It's set in Boston and features local celebrities Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski thick with accents.

"They're doing something smart here. They are going big with something where the ad itself can be viral," said Guell.

This year, a 30 second game ad costs $5.6 million.