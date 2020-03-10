Sunrise Mine to close permanently

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that Sunrise Coal Company will permanently close in Carlisle.

That's according to an announcement from its operator Hallador Energy.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "After experiencing negative free cash flow at Carlisle over the past 18 months, we have decided to permanently close Carlisle which will further reduce our overall cost structure, maximize per ton margins and, reduce current and future capex by utilizing Carlisle equipment and parts at Oaktown. As we reduce coal and parts inventories, we will generate significant cash to be utilized for debt reduction."

Hallador Energy announced on January 20th that it was temporarily idling production at the Carlisle location.

That affected 90 jobs.

News 10 hopes to bring you more on this breaking news later today.