Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sunrise Mine to close permanently

(photo courtesy of Sunrise Coal, LLC)

Company blames negative cash flow over the past 18 months

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 5:49 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that Sunrise Coal Company will permanently close in Carlisle.

That's according to an announcement from its operator Hallador Energy.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "After experiencing negative free cash flow at Carlisle over the past 18 months, we have decided to permanently close Carlisle which will further reduce our overall cost structure, maximize per ton margins and, reduce current and future capex by utilizing Carlisle equipment and parts at Oaktown. As we reduce coal and parts inventories, we will generate significant cash to be utilized for debt reduction."

Hallador Energy announced on January 20th that it was temporarily idling production at the Carlisle location.

That affected 90 jobs.

News 10 hopes to bring you more on this breaking news later today.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Rainy, Mild & Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CONNOR CLINE MVC PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New Vincennes Fire Department chief sworn in

Image

Preparing for COVID-19 in Vigo County

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Renovations continue on Pantheon theatre project

Image

MOORE ANNOUNCES TOP FIVE

Image

TRAILBLAZERS RECEIVE NJAA BID

Image

TRAVIS CONNOR STEPS DOWN

Image

What is our spring outlook?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2