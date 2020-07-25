Sunflower Maze opens to the public

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - There's a maze in Illinois you may not mind getting lost in.

The L & A Family Farms' Sunflower Maze is open in Paris, Illinois, but not for long.

We spoke with Brian Lau.

He's one of the owners of the maze.

He said the maze was not able to open earlier in the year, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the farm has worked with the local health department to get things back open again for the public to enjoy.

"You're outside. You're getting to see nature, and you're not confined in a building with people, and it's just a good time to get out get a change of scenery for a change," said Lau.

If this is on your list of summer plans don't put it off.

Lau said there are only a couple more weeks left of sunflower season.