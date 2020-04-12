Sunday updated case numbers of COVID-19 in Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is now reporting three deaths, with the loss of the Terre Haute fire fighter.

There is a total of 41 cases here.

That's the most in the Wabash Valley.

Nearly all of our local counties are reporting cases.

In Illinois, Jasper county is reporting it's first death from the virus.

The local health department said it was a woman in her 90s.

Other local Illinois counties are reporting between two and four cases.

At this time, Edgar county is reporting no cases.

In Indiana, the state health department is reporting 508 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases 7,928 across the state.

343 Hoosiers have died.

In Illinois, the state health department is reporting 1,672 new cases of the virus.

Across the state, there have been more than 20,852 cases reported.

720 people have died.