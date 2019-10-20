VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is getting ready for another Terre Haute mayoral debate.
Holding Vigo County Accountable is hosting a debate at the Climbing Café near Top Guns on Terre Haute’s south side.
This event is closed to the public but you can watch it streamed live on the group's Facebook page. The group is also asking for your questions.
Incumbent Republican Duke Bennett, Democrat Karrum Nasser and Independent Pat Goodwin are participating in the debate.
It starts Sunday night at 8.
Related Content
- Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
- LIVE STREAM EVENT 5:30pm: Justice for Abby and Libby
- LIVE STREAM: Services and funeral for Officer Rob Pitts
- Late night goes live to make fun of the second Democratic presidential debate
- Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate
- Eva Kor documentary now available for streaming
- Total lunar eclipse meets supermoon Sunday night
- 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night
- 8 takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate's first night
- TH Mayor to use Facebook to reach public
Scroll for more content...