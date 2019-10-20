Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is getting ready for another Terre Haute mayoral debate.

Holding Vigo County Accountable is hosting a debate at the Climbing Café near Top Guns on Terre Haute’s south side.

This event is closed to the public but you can watch it streamed live on the group's Facebook page. The group is also asking for your questions.

Incumbent Republican Duke Bennett, Democrat Karrum Nasser and Independent Pat Goodwin are participating in the debate.

It starts Sunday night at 8.