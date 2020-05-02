Sunday is first of four free fishing days in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday May 3rd marks the first free fishing day in Indiana.
There are four total free fishing days.
This is an opportunity for people to fish in the state's public waters without a fishing license, or trout and salmon stamp.
This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the outdoors while practicing social distancing.
The next free fishing days are June 6th and 7th.
