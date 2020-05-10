Sunday coronavirus case numbers in Indiana and Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting another 1,656 new COVID-19 cases.
That's down by several hundred compared to Saturday's new totals.
The state health deparmtent also reported 57 new deaths.
That total is also down by half compared to Saturday.
There are now 77,741 total cases in illinois.
3,406 people have died.
In Indiana, new testing sites will open this week.
That includes locations in Terre Haute and Vincennes.
The state department of health is reporting 402 new cases and 17-new deaths.
That brings the total number of cases to more than 24,126.
More than 1,379 Hoosiers have died.
