Heartworm in dogs may not show up for months

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Summertime is officially here in the Wabash Valley. The Storm Team has already talked about how the heat can impact our pets. (Link to that story here.) But there are other hidden dangers that come with the summer heat.

Fleas, ticks, mosquitos, and other insects are thriving right now and your pet is vulnerable to all of them. Many diseases and infections can come with these biting bugs. Heartworm is very common this time of year. But some illnesses, like heartworm, might not show up quickly.

The Storm Team reached out to Dr. Staub, a Veterinarian, and he says it could take months for signs of heartworm to show up.

"They take about 6 months before they actually show positive on a test. So you don't know your dogs been infected until usually the following spring or following summer."

Dr. Staub says there are several over-the-counter medicines and yard sprays to help get rid of and deter certain insects.