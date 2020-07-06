SummerFest set for July 10-18 at Fairbanks Park, COVID-19 guidelines released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020 SummerFest is set to happen, as planned, for July 10th-18th.

The carnival kicks off Friday, with rides opening from 5 p.m. to close. Wrist bands for opening night are $25.

Dates/times/prices, weather permitting, include:

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Carnival opens: 5 p.m.

Rides: 5 p.m. - close, wrist band: $25

Carnival opens: 2 p.m.

Rides: 2 -6 p.m., wrist band: $20

Rides: 6 - 10 p.m., wrist band: $25

Carnival opens: 4 p.m.

Rides: 4-10 p.m., wrist band: $25

Carnival opens: 6 p.m.

Rides: 6-10 p.m., wrist band: $20

Carnival opens: 6 p.m.

Rides: 6-close, wrist band: $25

Carnival opens: 4 p.m.

Rides: 4-10 p.m., wrist band: $25

Tickets are also available daily at $1.25 each, or 22 for $25. All rides require two, or more, tickets

COVID-19 guidelines for the event were released by Luehrs' Ideal Rides.

Guidelines include: