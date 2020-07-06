SummerFest set for July 10-18 at Fairbanks Park, COVID-19 guidelines released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020 SummerFest is set to happen, as planned, for July 10th-18th.
The carnival kicks off Friday, with rides opening from 5 p.m. to close. Wrist bands for opening night are $25.
Dates/times/prices, weather permitting, include:
- FRIDAY, JULY 10
Carnival opens: 5 p.m.
Rides: 5 p.m. - close, wrist band: $25
- SATURDAY, JULY 11
Carnival opens: 2 p.m.
Rides: 2 -6 p.m., wrist band: $20
Rides: 6 - 10 p.m., wrist band: $25
- SUNDAY, JULY 12
Carnival opens: 4 p.m.
Rides: 4-10 p.m., wrist band: $25
- MONDAY - THURSDAY
Carnival opens: 6 p.m.
Rides: 6-10 p.m., wrist band: $20
- FRIDAY, JULY 17
Carnival opens: 6 p.m.
Rides: 6-close, wrist band: $25
- SATURDAY, JULY 18
Carnival opens: 4 p.m.
Rides: 4-10 p.m., wrist band: $25
Tickets are also available daily at $1.25 each, or 22 for $25. All rides require two, or more, tickets
COVID-19 guidelines for the event were released by Luehrs' Ideal Rides.
Guidelines include:
- Daily employee temperature checks
- Employees required to wear face masks
- Employees required to wear gloves in accordance with CDC
- Employees will be educated on social distancing between themselves and patrons
- Plexiglass protection between employees/patrons as needed
- Limited riders on attractions for social distancing
- Markings/Cones for patrons to follow social distancing
- Signage throughout carnival encouraging guidelines (social distancing, handwashing and wearing face masks), high-risk patrons and those who are sick are asked to stay home
- Hand sanitizer at every ride/attraction
- Thoroughly disinfect/sanitize equipment daily
- Cleaning crew will be on site to clean commonly touched surfaces (hand rails, lap bars and counters)
- Reduce number of rides, attractions, games and food stands to ensure social distancing is followed