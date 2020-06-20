Summer reading tour helps kids stay engaged outside of the classroom

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Reading is so important, and kids may need to work on that skill even more right now, because they've been out of school.

Folks with the Vigo County Public Library don't want students falling anymore behind, so they partnered with Kona Ice for a summer reading tour in West Terre Haute.

Kids were able to get a free ice and a book at the West Terre Haute IGA Saturday afternoon.

"It's not just the Kona Ice. We have nice new books. What was fun, even some of our books were from events we had left over, because we didn't get to have them in March, or April, so it's kind of nice to be able to give them out to people and see happy faces again," said Sarah Trover.

The Vigo County Public Library offers other programs and resources for people of all ages.

You can sign up for the Imagine Your Story program and get a new book, as well as a backpack with school supplies for completing 15 challenges.