Summer reading program in Vermillion county still a go

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Not all events are going virtual this summer.
The Vermillion County Public Library is taking its summer reading program on the road.
Kids can get an activity kit that includes a craft and snack.
Five pick-up locations are available each Friday throughout the county.
Times vary based on location.
Organizers said they are already experiencing a record number of participants this year.
"I mean just the excitement from these kids when they are getting it delivered to them, or coming up to us at a drop-off location is just.. it makes me want to cry. They are so excited," said Misty Bishop.
You can sign-up on the Vermillion County Public Library's Facebook page.
The program runs until the end of July.
A grant from International Paper is supporting the program's expenses.