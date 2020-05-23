Summer reading program in Vermillion county still a go

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Not all events are going virtual this summer.

The Vermillion County Public Library is taking its summer reading program on the road.

Kids can get an activity kit that includes a craft and snack.

Five pick-up locations are available each Friday throughout the county.

Times vary based on location.

Organizers said they are already experiencing a record number of participants this year.

"I mean just the excitement from these kids when they are getting it delivered to them, or coming up to us at a drop-off location is just.. it makes me want to cry. They are so excited," said Misty Bishop.

You can sign-up on the Vermillion County Public Library's Facebook page.

The program runs until the end of July.

A grant from International Paper is supporting the program's expenses.