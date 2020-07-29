Summer learning loss, school leaders making steps to get your student back on track

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Educators are getting prepared for the new school year and part of that means realizing students may have forgotten what they've learned over the summer break.

With COVID-19 and a few months off from school, there's no doubt students will need a refresher when they come back.

In past years, teachers could hold summer programs but this year they had to get a bit more creative.

That's why the Vigo County School Corporation is using a program that assesses students called Clear Sight.

It's an assessment that will be taken in September by 3rd through 8th-grade students.

It's a program that includes a math and language arts review from the previous school year and tests students on their current knowledge before heading into another grade.

This gives teachers guidance and a more accurate idea of where how much was really lost over the summer.

News 10 spoke with John Newport, the county curriculum coordinator, who says they're expecting to see to loss after the setbacks but are prepared for what's to come.

"We are expecting to see it... but it's one of the things that in any situation whether it's COVID or not we're always being prepared to help students where ever their needs are and so that's just kind of natural for educators," said Newport.

They're also introducing a mathematics jump-start pacing guide. It's a packet that contains a day 10 program that covers everything from last year's key lessons to the next grade level.

Diana Allen, a math liaison for VCSC, tells us the guide will help take the stress off of the teacher's shoulders as they start a new school year.

"They can come to us and we will try to fulfill that need for them to try to take a little bit of stress off their shoulders. There's a lot of pressure and stress with teaching, especially right now," said Allen.

Both of these programs will be available to students who are taking in-person classes and the hybrid option.