Summer is winding down, here's what parents need to know to get their Vigo County kids signed up for school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer is winding down, and it's time to start preparing your child to head back to school.

Vigo County school registration is now open for new students, and students who have moved.

Vaccinations need to be done by day one, or you must show proof of an appointment to the school.

School secretaries are back in the office to answer questions.

Fuqua Elementary Principal Mary Beth Harris says don't hesitate to reach out for help.

"We are available Monday through Friday to be able to accommodate those parents coming in, so we can make that first day as smooth as possible," Harris said.

The first day of school in Vigo County is August 6.

